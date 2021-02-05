Isolation centers are set up for contacts of positive cases and foreign travelers in Holguin.

As of Tuesday, when the province of Holguin entered phase three of recovery, a broad program of measures was established to reinforce the fight against COVID-19, among them the setting up of isolation centers for contacts of positive cases and foreign travelers and Cubans coming from abroad.

Dr. Alcides Lazo Aguilera, head of the Department of Epidemiological Surveillance of the Provincial Directorate of Public Health, said that in each municipality where these facilities have been established, the necessary conditions and capacities are guaranteed according to the needs of the territory.

He informed that the municipality of Gibara set up the El Vaquero camping base and the Jibamar lodging house; likewise, the territory of Calixto García will use the Pioneers Camp as an isolation center; Frank País, the La Esperanza and Los Maestros visiting houses and Urbano Noris will use the Las Cabañitas motel and the Pioneers Camp.

For its part, the municipality of Cueto enabled the Unidad Docente Agraria, Mayarí the Villa Amanecer and Miramar hotel; Sagua de Tánamo will host the motel Los Pasos, Rafael Freyre the Campamento de Pioneros; Banes the motel Oasis; Báguanos the Palacio de Pioneros, Cacocum the guest house of the central Cristino Naranjo and the motel Los Pinos and the municipality of Moa has in operation the Villa Rotonda, Cromita and the residence of the University.

Likewise, in the provincial capital, the Comandante Manuel Fajardo Physical Culture and Sports Branch, the ITH, the CTC Convention Center and the Taíno Camp have been set up for the isolation of positive contacts; the Celia Sánchez Manduley university headquarters will also be used for Cuban residents arriving from abroad, and the Mirador de Mayabe motel will receive foreigners and non-resident Cubans arriving in the territory.

According to the new regulations issued regarding International Sanitary Control, the isolation centers for Cuban residents will be free of charge, and in the case of foreigners and non-resident Cubans, they will assume the costs of their stay in the assigned hotel facility, as well as transportation.



