Holguin participates in the International Pedagogy Congress 2021

The XVII edition of the International Pedagogy Congress 2021 begins virtually for the first time.

In the event, conferences, courses and symposiums are to be held from February 1 to 3 and the province of Holguin has 35 delegates and four guests who are the best graduates of the University of Holguin (UHo), the Calixto Garcia Polytechnic Center and the two existing pedagogical schools in this territory.

However, this modality allows access to a larger number of educators through the connection with the pedagogiacuba.com website.

Delegates from the municipalities of Gibara, Cacocum, Urbano Noris, Calixto García and Holguín, as well as from the UHo, are participating in the provincial headquarters of Education.

The Congress was opened with a lecture by Ena Elsa Velázquez Cobiella, Minister of Education of Cuba, where she stated: "To ensure the educational continuity in the midst of the pandemic, the Ministry of Education used all the necessary resources to establish distance education and it is a challenge to turn homes into schools".

Cuba's Minister of Education Ena Elsa Velazquez on Monday called for learning innovation in the face of the Covid-19 challenges, during the first session of the International Congress Pedagogy 2021.

The minister pointed out, at the virtual Congress, the need to promote the production of media and resources as part of the digital transformation for the teaching process.

Likewise, Velazquez urged to strengthen the commitment to inclusive, equitable and quality education, as well as encouraging lifelong learning opportunities, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

'Only education systems in permanent improvement are capable under these conditions of guaranteeing access to distance learning for all students, and, with the involvement of families, turning homes into schools,' she assured.

In that regard, the minister ratified Cuba's will to revolutionize the means of teaching, and explained the country's experience in maintaining teaching despite Covid-19, starting with televised lessons for the different educational levels and the creation of the CubaEduca website, with contents of the school curriculum.

In addition to the aforementioned actions, there are others such as, the implementation of an online tutoring service and the development of applications for computers and mobiles, as MiClaseTV, to facilitate teaching processes.

Velazquez also denounced the effects of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the country for almost six decades, which has tightened amid the pandemic, and Cuba's inclusion in Washington's unilateral list of alleged countries sponsoring terrorism.