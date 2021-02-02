Holguin expands the promotion of livestock modules within food programs

The agriculture system in the province of Holguin defined within its prioritized programs in the obtaining of food for the present year, the extension of livestock modules in all its producing units, starting from the potentialities that the companies of this branch have in the different territories of Holguin.

The bases for the expansion of this modality of development of small livestock, such as pigs, poultry, rabbits and sheep-goats, are concentrated in the units of the agricultural productive poles and also within the sugar cane entities of the sugar industry in the five sugar mills of Holguin.

The Cuban News Agency had access to the central report that deals with this program, presented by the Government in the eastern territory during the governmental work meeting headed by the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, last Saturday in the city of Holguín, which reflects the actions undertaken on this front in the different production areas with a view to increasing food production through the territorial self-sufficiency projects.

In that sense, Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, governor of the province, highlighted, when presenting the development projects of the agricultural entities, that these are speeding up their work for the implementation of the 353 livestock modules defined within the territory, a way that will make it possible in a short time to obtain greater volumes of meat and eggs food for the population, fundamentally.

This is a variant, said Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuba's prime minister, referring to the food production programs on the agenda of the meeting that should be strengthened and that Holguín can expand from the existing means and resources, but it requires consecration and systematic follow-up to each of the plans underway in the productive entities, both in agriculture and in the sugar sector.

Vladimir Ricardo, territorial delegate of agriculture, said that the companies of this branch are systematically evaluating their potentialities to extend the areas of crops and cattle breeding as decisive steps for the province to stabilize its main indicators in the different lines, both in livestock and in the crops of viands, grains and vegetables, in which the results are still below the demanded levels.

The current panorama, he pointed out, shows certain advances in the sowing programs of the current cold season, especially in the viands, but he recognized that integrally the province is called to improve its indicators in food production, as reiterated by the President of Cuba and the Prime Minister, when this point was addressed as one of the high priority issues in the work agenda within the tour that the Cuban Government is carrying out in the country.

With information from ACN