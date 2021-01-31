Holguín will be the leading producer of cigars for export in 2021.

The province of Holguín will contribute significantly in 2021 to the production of twisted cigars for export that will be marketed by Habanos S.A. with the guarantee of the origin of a manual process with sustained and recognized high levels of efficiency and quality.

With the production of 17 million 575 thousand cigars in galleys, the Tobacco Collection, Processing and Twisting Company in the territory becomes the one that will contribute the most to the national plan for the international commercialization of such a valuable item for the Cuban economy in a financial scenario so complex due to the continued U.S. sanctions against the island and the multiple consequences of the Covid-19.

According to Emilio del Toro López, deputy director of this entity, the sale of twisted tobaccos for export will generate approximately 600 million pesos, which ratifies the competitiveness and profitability of the tobacco activity in Holguín, leader in eastern Cuba.



PHOTO Habanos handmade from Holguin. Photo_Kevin Manuel Noya

The cigars that will be handmade in the five Holguin-based Business Units dedicated to that work, an important source of employment that mainly benefits women and young people, will reach many countries. Most of the raw material used comes from the western and central plains of Cuba.

For national consumption in 2021 -explained Del Toro López- a little more than 38 million physical units are expected in the 10 factories existing in the province, where only in the country, in the locality of San Andrés, chewing tobacco is produced (500 thousand in plan).

"We are in optimal conditions to continue contributing and producing with quality because it is a very important item for the capture of foreign currency", -he emphasized.

This year, due to the effects of the import of supplies, the tobacco planting plan was reduced by almost 50 percent; however, in addition to the 600 hectares agreed upon, 40 more have been planted, a total production that will guarantee the necessary branches for the cigar industry and tobacco for the domestic market.

In 2020, the Holguín Tobacco Collection, Processing and Twisting Company achieved in its three processes (agricultural, pre-industry and industry) efficient results above what was planned. Regardless of the effects of the pandemic, exports closed at 103 percent, and more than 13.2 million cigars were sold to Habanos S.A.