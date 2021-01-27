The rebirth of Los Chinos market

These days, I have observed with pleasure a certain rebirth in Los Chinos market, in this city of Holguin, which maintains a concurrence of customers eager to satisfy their food needs.

The product offerings have grown ostensibly as well as the variety in terms of the agricultural branch, with the salad tomato as leader, because in all kiosks, and there are several, is present with three prices, which are 6.80 pesos per pound, 8.00 pesos and 10 pesos, in correspondence with the quality and size.

As can be appreciated these prices are in correspondence with what was established after what was approved for the sale of the productions of agriculture, that is to say, the capped prices, and something similar happens with sweet potato, cassava, banana burro and pumpkin, which are being marketed there.

Other options available to customers are condiments, peppers, and fruits such as guava, oranges, coconut and pump fruit, which have also been part of the offers.

Tomato puree, although its price has doubled from 15 pesos per kilogram to 30 pesos, is also one of the most demanded products and I do not know if the sale of syrup is stable, as there has not been any in the last few times I have visited the market.

If other products escape this list, I will add them in future comments, and hopefully by then I can also talk about the presence of meat products on the sales platforms, which for now have not been present.

It would be convenient that the self-employed workers, who insist on maintaining high prices, to the point of reaching the qualification of abusive, look at themselves in that mirror and contribute to offer their contribution in favor of the feeding of the people.

For the time being, I hope that the rebirth of the Los Chinos market is maintained.