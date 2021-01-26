Holguin beekeepers to improve productive results in 2021

The Holguin Beekeeping Enterprise seeks this year to erase the productive default of the past 2020, with new challenges due to the shortage of material resources, made more expensive by the current epidemiological crisis and the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

According to Rogelio Leandro Saavedra Domínguez, director of the Apiculture Enterprise in Holguín, this year's plan is to produce more than 570 tons of bee honey, which is an ambitious plan for the sector in the province.



About the actions carried out in favor of the fulfillment of the planned plan, the executive explained that in spite of the economic limitations, four thousand beehives are being moved from all the municipalities of the province, as part of the transhumance, to places where the romerillo, a plant with good honey potential, is abundant. "These beehives that are being moved should produce the honey necessary to fulfill the plan for January and support the plan for the year," explained the director.



He emphasized that in addition to the honey produced from specific blooms, this year they are seeking to diversify production associated with derivatives of this product and the components of the honeycombs with the aim of starting to sell to the international market, among which wax, royal jelly and pollen stand out.



To face the plans proposed for this year, Saavedra Domínguez said that the producers have the experience, the will to work and the genetics guaranteed with quality queen bees that will allow taking advantage of all the blooms produced in the province of Holguín.

With information from ACN