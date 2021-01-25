University of Holguin calls for International Scientific Conference

The University of Holguin summons Cuban and foreign researchers to participate in the tenth edition of the International Scientific Conference, planned for April 26-30, 2021.

During the meeting planned for this year, the central axis is expected to be the debate on how the university focuses on sustainable development in their environments: responsibilities and projections in the new scenarios, where society requires collective knowledge in order to achieve the common benefit, Luis Ernesto Ruiz Martinez, specialist of the Institutional Communication Directorate, explained on the website of the high center of studies.



This event, promoted by the University of Holguin on a biennial basis, is developed under the structure of symposiums aimed at various scientific topics related to society, organizational management, sports, health, education and technology, as well as the history, culture and identity of Cuba and Canada, the traditional guest country in the section dedicated to foreign languages and the chair of Canadian studies.



The event will be held in two modalities, virtual for both foreign and national participants, and in person for Cuban residents, who will meet at the university headquarters of the teaching institution in the eastern city and in the tourist facilities of the province, a decision that may vary depending on the epidemiological situation due to the COVID-19 in the country on the scheduled date.



From the development of the tenth edition of the International Scientific Conference, the University of Holguin seeks to continue providing a space for scientific-academic exchange and contribute to its inclusion in the improvement of productive organizations, goods and services in Cuba.

