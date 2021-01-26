Science boosts local development in Holguín

The Provincial Strategy for Science, Technology and Innovation in the province of Holguin prioritizes actions that favor the strengthening of business management in economic sectors and strategic services, automation and informatization of society and adaptation to climate change.

In this northeastern region of Cuba there are 11 scientific entities that are currently executing 116 research, development and innovation projects, whose results contribute to strategic sectors of the economy such as tourism, construction, professional services, sugar agroindustry and food industry; they also perform 142 scientific-technical services and 11 specialized productions.

In 2020, some 89 science, technology and innovation projects associated with national programs were worked on, while 14 with territorial impact on sustainable food production, energy transformation and the organization and modernization of public administration were initiated.

Among these investigations, the following stand out: the integral economic and environmental pre-feasibility analysis of the biogas plant at the Urbano Noris distillery, the technical and socioeconomic feasibility study for the production of biodiesel on a community scale, the evaluation of the potential of marine currents in Banes Bay, on the province's north-eastern coast, and the conceptual model for the management of e-government interoperability.

As partial results of these scientific projects, more than 10 local producers are already sowing high quality seeds, mainly soybean and sorghum; and a germplasm bank was established with plots of nine square meters with nine species of grasses and more than 100 crops.

Likewise, the universities in Holguín are represented in the Science, Technology and Innovation Plan of the province and respond to priorities identified in strategic sectors for local development.

In that sense, with greater impact, diagnoses of the agricultural productive systems and economic valuations of marine-coastal ecosystems in protected areas and tourist use are carried out. Categorization methodologies were established for eroded brown soils based on the study of biophysical and chemical properties in rice crops in the municipality of Mayarí.

In Holguín, work is under way to identify value chains with innovation processes that favor productive alliances and thus consolidate the link between the academic, scientific and business sectors.