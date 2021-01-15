Friday, 15 January 2021

Real Audio

Hotel Brisas Guardalavaca reinforces measures to prevent the resurgence of COVID-19

fCompartir
Pin It

The workers of the Hotel Brisas Guardalavaca in the province of Holguín reinforce the prevention measures established before the COVID-19 to guarantee the well-being of the groups and that of the clients in this stage of the resurgence of the pandemic.

During a tour of this four-star tourist facility belonging to the Cubanacan Group, the ACN verified compliance with the protocol for disinfecting customers' luggage, surfaces located in common areas and the furniture available for use.

In addition, the application with a 75 percent alcohol solution at the entrance of each establishment, including that of the elevators located in the main building of the hotel complex, could be appreciated.

Dixán Puché Valdés, barman of the hotel, commented that the measures of distancing between the client and the work area, as well as the hygienization tasks contribute to avoid the propagation of the disease in all the areas and surroundings of the Brisas Guardalavaca.

He also pointed out the effectiveness of the health personnel, since generally, a doctor and a nurse keep an eye out for any client or worker with flu-like symptoms in order to offer safer tourism to vacationers.

Fernando Collejo Rojas, specialist in public relations of the facility, was in contact with a foreign guest positive to the pandemic without previous knowledge of his health status, and he assures that his responsible and cautious actions when attending him contributed to not catching this disease that affects almost all countries in the world.

The adequate fulfillment of the protocol established before the COVID-19 by the Ministries of Public Health and Tourism, has allowed Brisas Guardalavaca not to register up to date transmission events since its reopening to the national and international market in July and November 2020, respectively.

With more than 26 years of foundation, the hotel, located in the attractive spa of Guardalavaca is distinguished by the proximity of its facilities to the beach, as well as by the quality of the services offered and the treatment of its workers towards those who choose it as a tourist center to enjoy the natural benefits that surround it in this area of the north of Holguín.

With information from ACN

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Hotel Brisas Guardalavaca reinforces measures to prevent the resurgence of COVID-19

    The workers of the Hotel Brisas Guardalavaca in the province of Holguín reinforce the prevention measures established before the COVID-19 to guarantee the well-being of the groups and that of the clients in this stage of the resurgence of the pandemic.

  • A memorable day, that of the scientific vocation

    Cuban Science Day was instituted in 1990, three decades after Commander in Chief Fidel Castro outlined the basis of the country's policy on human education and professional-scientific development, with revealing results, especially for its contributions against the new coronavirus pandemic.

  • Cuban science and its good news

    The President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, met again at the Revolution Palace with the scientists and experts who for more than 10 months have contributed to the confrontation with COVID-19 in Cuba, a nation that is going through a resurgence of the disease and this Wednesday confirmed 550 cases, the highest number since March.

  • Holguín restricts interprovincial transportation to territories with higher incidence of COVID-19

    Due to the increase of positive cases of SARS CoV-2 in the country, the province of Holguín restricts from today on the interprovincial transportation to the territories where the first recovery phase has been decreed and there is native transmission of the pandemic.

  • The Week of the Holguinera Culture will begin on January 14

    To the intellectuals Eugenio Marrón and David Gómez, to the municipal radio station Radio Holguín La Nueva and to the tricentennial of the foundation of the town, the Week of the Holguinera Culture will be dedicated in its 39 edition, that will extend from the 14 to the 20 of January.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.