Holguín restricts interprovincial transportation to territories with higher incidence of COVID-19

Due to the increase of positive cases of SARS CoV-2 in the country, the province of Holguín restricts from today on the interprovincial transportation to the territories where the first recovery phase has been decreed and there is native transmission of the pandemic.

Delio Almaguer, head of operations of Holguín Transport Company, specified to the ACN that only the departure of buses to Havana, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Santiago de Cuba and Guantánamo provinces was cancelled, due to the complex epidemiological situation evidenced in the last days.



Also, the National Railway Agency suspended its services throughout the Island as part of the measures established in this sector due to the significant increase of positive cases to the pandemic in most of the Cuban territories.



In the case of public transportation in the capital of Holguin, he pointed out, the circulation of premises is suspended from nine at night to five in the morning as another way to reiterate the users of this service to stay at home and watch over their well-being and that of their families.



All persons who have been affected by the cancellation of national trips planned from today, both on railways and on interprovincial buses, will be returned the full cost of the ticket, Almaguer said.



During this stage of the outbreak of the pandemic, he added, passengers are asked to collaborate in complying with the hygiene measures established by COVID-19, in order to counteract the spread of the pandemic and contribute to the control of this epidemiological situation in the country.

With information from ACN