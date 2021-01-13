Wednesday, 13 January 2021

The Week of the Holguinera Culture will begin on January 14

To the intellectuals Eugenio Marrón and David Gómez, to the municipal radio station Radio Holguín La Nueva and to the tricentennial of the foundation of the town, the Week of the Holguinera Culture will be dedicated in its 39 edition, that will extend from the 14 to the 20 of January.

During the event, considered the oldest in the town, "more than 150 activities are planned, mainly in theaters and closed spaces with limited capacity and complying with the hygienic-sanitary measures established by the Health authorities," informed the president of the organizing committee, Odalis del Monte Suárez.

Odalis also pointed out that for this reason "on this occasion there will be no parade, but other emblematic spaces will be maintained, such as the City Hall, the Great Concert, the Traditions Fair, the Music Award, the War of Independence event and the Historian and History event, as well as the Meeting of Cultural and Intangible Heritage Researchers".
The courtyard of the Periquera will host the opening gala, while the amateur will host the newly reopened cinema theater Ismaelillo and children's local refurbished the company Ronda de los Sueños.
On the other hand, the City Award, "the only one of its kind that brings together so many manifestations in Cuba, will convene on this occasion 24 categories, whose awards will stimulate the intellectual movement of the territory, and even of other provinces," said its president and director of the Lalita Curbelo Cultural Center, Gilberto Gonzalez Seik.
The great popular celebration, organized by the Municipal Sector of Culture and other institutions, will also recognize the Illustrious and Outstanding Sons in the 269th anniversary of the granting to Holguín of the Title of City and Tenure of Government.
