CMKO, the people's tribune created by Manuel Angulo

Since its inauguration on August 1st, 1936, CMKO radio station has accumulated an outstanding service as the People's Tribune; it is the current headquarters of the Holguinero Radio System; and it constitutes a permanent tribute to the martyr of the Cuban Revolution, Manuel Moisés Ceferino Angulo Farrán.

Angulo Farrán, a young entrepreneur with revolutionary concerns, was the owner and founder of that radio plant inaugurated in the city of Holguín, which had as its motto "we say with courage what others keep quiet out of fear", and its microphones were weapons of struggle for leaders of the 26th of July Movement, such as Pedro Díaz Coello, one of the 23 revolutionaries murdered during the Bloody Easter of 1956.

From his radio plant he defended his ideals and denounced the evils that afflicted the Cuba of that time, hence it became a People's Tribune.

Angulo Farrán was consistent with his ideals, an attitude that led him to develop a series of actions to confront Batista's dictatorship, which made the regime decide to physically eliminate him.

After the execution of the bloodthirsty Colonel of Batista's tyranny Fermín Cowley Gallegos, Chief of Military Regiment Number Seven, by a revolutionary command in the city of Holguín, on November 23, 1957, a tenacious persecution against the opponents of the regime was unleashed.

Among the many arrested were Angulo Farrán, Pedro Rogena Camayd, Atanagildo Cajigal Torres, Mario Pozo Ochoa, Rubén Bravo Alvarez and Ramón Flores Carballosa, all savagely tortured and murdered on December 9, 1957.

And although he did not survive to see the January victory, his example of sacrifice, courage and dedication to the conquest of his ideals, earned him a place in history and his inclusion in the martyrology of the Fatherland.

Only five days after the triumph of the Revolution, on January 6, 1959, the radio station CMKO was renamed Radio Angulo, as a tribute to this martyr of the Fatherland.









