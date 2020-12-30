Holguin starts sale of retioned book products under reformed prices

With new prices set as part of the monetary reform started today in the province of Holguin, as in all Cuba, the sale of retioned book products corresponding to January 2021, whose cost has increased to 180 pesos.

According to Resolution 136 of the Ministry of Domestic Commerce, published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 74, after the monetary and exchange rate unification, the sale of regulated food and medical diets is maintained through the supply book.

Omer Gonzalez Velazquez, commercial director of the Business Group of Commerce in Holguin, explained that all those regulated products are sold in all the stores of the province, and that for a better understanding information tablets show the new prices, as agreed by the Ministry of Domestic Commerce (Mincin).

As a child protection policy, regulated products such as preserves, milk and meat maintain their value prior to the process of monetary reform.

The subsidy goods for consumers with medical diets, basal formula and lactose intolerance, children with chronic childhood diseases, pregnancy and people with HIV continues on under the previuos bases.

Other prioritized programs served by the Mincin also have this benefit, like the maternity layette; prophylactic-orthopedic shoes, based on medical prescriptions; sale of school uniforms; children with nutritional deficits, underweight low height atrophy).

Although prices change, the consumer keeps the terms and rights during the expiration period of the products that are sold both regulated and regulated.

The products corresponding to December, whose distribution cycle ends in January, maintain the prices prior to those approved as of the implementation of the Ordering Task.

The rationed and regulated products are based on a system of rationing that guarantees an equitable distribution of food and other consumer goods to the population in very complex economic times of difficult supply.

Managers and workers of the Domestic Commerce in the province of Holguin have the necessary preparation and knowledge to start this process of monetary and exchange rate reordering with an impact on the increase of the price of the regulated family food and other items. This transformation of the cost of retail marketing responds to the necessary gradual elimination of excessive subsidies and undue gratuitousness.