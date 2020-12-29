Etecsa informs on afectacions on services in order to configure new rates

The Cuban Telecommunications Company (Etecsa) reports effects on the operation of services, the commercial network and Transfermovil due to configuration works in the systems to adapt them to the new tariffs, as part of the monetary reform.

The Transfermovil electronic payment platform will be disabled from December 30th (06:00 am) until January 1st, when a new version will start working and the previous ones will expire.

Regarding the operation of the Commercial Offices, on December 30th and 31st they will work in limited hours, on January 1st, 2nd and 3rd they will not be open to the public and on Monday January 4th they will resume their usual schedule.

The cell phone services of calls and messages, Internet connection through wifi zone and Nauta Hogar as well as the recharge of cards will be affected to configure the new rates in the schedule between 05:00 am and 06:00 am of the first of January.

The services that will not be affected during these days are fixed telephony, emergency calls from cell phones: (ambulance, police or fire department) and neither will be affected the navigation through mobile data packages.

The company also informs that as of January 4, 2021, the payment of all services in the commercial offices will be made in Cuban pesos (CUP).