Holguin reports nine positive cases to Covid-19

The Provincial Directorate of Health in the province of Holguin reported on Monday nine positive cases to Covid-19, three local ones from the municipality of Banes, who are contacts of previously confirmed cases, and six imported cases: five from the municipality of Holguin and one from Cacocum.

The imported cases were detected with PCR tests carried out at the airport.

The confirmed case by the health department of the Rene Avila Reyes policlinic, is a 57-year-old Cuban-American citizen, who arrived in the country from the US on December 24 at the Jose Marti international airport.

Another case was reported by the health department of Pedro del Toro, a 48-year-old Cuban-American citizen, who arrived in the country from the US on December 25 at the Havana international airport.

The other Cuban-American citizen that came thru Havana is 48 years old. Likewise, the other imported case is 22 years old man who arrived in the country from Russia last December 22nd through the airport of Cayo Coco, province of Ciego de Avila.

A 33-year-old Cuban citizen from the municipality of Cacocum was also confirmed, arriving from Haiti, on December 24 at the Frank Pais International Airport of Holguin.

The local cases from the municipality of Banes are contacts of two previously confirmed imported cases, classified as follow: a 29 years old girl and a 41 yeasr old woman, in addition to a 28-year-old Cuban citizen tested positive, these three last cases were confirmed in the fifth day PCR.

It was informed that three lockdown areas were closed, two of them from the municipality of Holguin, and the other one in the municipality of Antilla.

To date, 55 outbreaks are active in five municipalities of the province: 35 in Holguin, 10 in Gibara, five in Banes, three in Moa and two in Cacocum, for a total of 679 contacts in under home watch.

There are 93 people admitted as confirmed cases, 41 of them from Holguin province. There are 90 patients at Fermin Valdes Dominguez Military Hospital, 39 from Holguin, 48 from Las Tunas province, one from Santiago de Cuba and two from Havana. At El Bosque motel there are three people, two from Holguin and one from Las Tunas.

As suspicious cases are admitted 55 people, 15 at Lucia Iñiguez hospital, 15 at the children hospital and 25 at Villa El Cocal.

Seven clinical discharges from the province of Holguin were given, patients who were admitted to the Military Hospital, so 77 people have already recovered at the midst of the new normality and a total of 209 since the beginning of the epidemic.