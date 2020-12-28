Machado Ventura calls in Holguin to ensure local food self-sufficiency

In his tour of Holguin, the Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, said that there can be no comprehensive development of a municipality without ensuring, in the first place, its self-sufficiency in food.

On the presence of Ernesto Santiesteban Velazquez and Julio Cesar Estupiñan Rodriguez, the first secretary of the PCC and Holguin governor, respectively, and other top leaders from the municipalities and provincial companies, Comandante Machado was interested in the situation of food self-supply through the application of local strategies, as well as soil preparation and the availability of top quality seeds, Comandante Machado was interested in the situation of the self-supply program through the application of local strategies, soil preparation and the availability of quality seeds, in order to achieve good yields, despite not having the necessary watering systems, fertilizers and pesticides.

The Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the PCC insisted on the need to prepare and plant all the existing land in the municipalities and that the urban and suburban agriculture program respond to the country's demands to meet the food needs of the population.

In this sense, he clarified that the responsibility for producing more food does not fall only on agriculture, but is the responsibility of the local governments and all the revolutionary factors of each place.

"We have to continue appealing to contact with each producer, with each form of production, because these are times to touch the revolutionary fiber of each one," and he directed attention to the productive poles, the promotion of livestock modules and the reactivation of the mini-industries.

At the meeting, held at the Celia Sanchez Manduley Theatre, of the Provincial Committee of the PCC, the current cold season was reviewed, in which Holguin is among the four provinces with the highest plan in the country, and there are still some 10 thousand hectares to be covered with seeds.

It was reported that the municipalities with the largest areas of unallocated land are Moa, Sagua de Tanamo, Cueto, Baguano and Cacocum, which is where the greatest efforts must be made in order to fulfill the program and not be left behind in the preparations for the spring one.

Machado called on the 296 forms of production and 3,474 farmers in the province to work together, committed and efficiently, in the preparation of soils, attention to crops and the proper use of irrigation systems where they exist, to make local self-sufficiency a reality, which is essential for the municipality to achieve the sustainable local development that the country requires.

Soon, 10 new irrigation systems will arrive at the province, what will contribute to the increase yields in the areas where they will be installed.

Machado Ventura concluded by insisting that local food self-sufficiency is an essential part of the economic and social strategy that the country approved to face the consequences of the economic, financial and commercial blockade by the US government and the world economic crisis caused by Covid-19.

Mayors and presidents of the 14 municipal assemblies, presidents of the National Association of Small Farmers (Anap) from each municipality, as well as the main directors of the Agriculture Company of the territory and the Holguin Sugar Company, attended the meeting together with reps of the trade union movement.