Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Holguin, professors, Cuba, covid-19

University of Holguin recognizes the work of its best educators

December has a special date to celebrate in Cuba: the day of the educator, who forms, educates and even, many times, takes on the role of "father" or "mother" in educational institutions and, for thousands of things, is the reason for celebration for the University of Holguin, whose recognition gala for the most outstanding professors was held the campus Jose de la Luz y Caballero.

The event took place on the presence of political and governmental officials of the province, the highest management of the house of higher studies, emeritus professors, literacy teachers, founders, retired educators, members of the University Chair of the Elderly, students, professors and the rest of the employees of that University.

The Young Communists League and the University Students Federation, which took the lead in the event, recognized the groups of the Vice-rectorate for University Extension and General Management Two for their political and ideological work in training the new generations of professionals.

Likewise, eight educators of the institution received the distinction "Tiza de oro" (Golden Chalk) for their performance and academic mastery and gave the prize "Alma Mater" to 18 workers for their contribution to the improvement of the organization at the University of Holguin.

The presentation of the "Rector's Awards" to union leaders, to the Faculty of Physical Culture as the best teaching union section, to the Center for the Study of Education Sciences, as the best non-teaching union section to the student residence at the Jose de la Luz y Caballero campus, and as the best anirista (innovator) was chosen Rigoberto Pastor Sanchez.

The "Rector's Award" was given to the most outstanding teachers in educational and methodological work, the top teachers of the academic year, the best coordinators of degree groups, and the best heads of discipline.

The best faculties in undergraduate training were also recognized: Communication and Literature, Physical Culture and Sports, Education Sciences and Business and Administration.

On the basis of several categories almost a hundred educators of the house of higher education were recognized. Beyond the delivery of a public recognition, what is emotional is the smile and bright eyes of these teachers, who every day are devoted to their work unconditionally and more this year that has had a different connotation due to the Covid-19, so this December 18 felt at UHo more than ever, the pride of being a teacher.

The biggest award of the day was for Prudencio Alberto Leyva Figueredo, director of the only Center of Studies for labor formation in the country, who has been in the teaching profession for 50 years, received the Rector's Award as best integral professor and is decorated as Professor Emeritus of the University of Holguin.

PhD Isabel Cristina Torres Torres, rector of the Uho received the badge "Valientes por la vida" (Braves for life) as the holder of the house of higher studies and gave a special recognition to six corageous workers who stood out in the stage of confrontation to the Covid-19.

Author: Katerine Hernández Pérez
