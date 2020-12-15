Holguin's deputies analyze the projects of law in the National Assembly of the People's Power

This Monday from Holguín, the deputies of the province participated through videoconference in the Sixth Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of the People's Power that is taking place in the plenary hall of the Convention Palace; with the presence there of the deputies of Havana and of those elected in other provinces that live in the capital, attending to the current situation of the pandemic by the COVID-19.

With the corresponding hygienic-sanitary measures to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus, at the headquarters of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), the deputies from Holguín, headed by Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, first secretary of the political organization, and Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, Governor of Holguín, analyzed the projects of laws: Law of Organization and Functioning of the Provincial Government of the Popular Power and Law of Organization and Functioning of the Council of the Municipal Administration.

In the debate, each one of the proposals for change was explained in detail by the deputies, so that each one of the contents was made more precise and precise. Each explanation and analysis confirms the priority given to the legislative work in our country, to make the letter of the Cuban Magna Carta come alive.

In the afternoon, they held the meeting of the Economic Affairs Committee for the representation of the Ministries of Economy and Planning and of Finance and Prices of the General Objectives of the Plan of the Economy and the bill of the State Budget for the year 2021.