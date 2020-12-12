Saturday, 12 December 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Tribute to Calixto Garcia 122 years after his physical disappearance

fCompartir
Pin It

This December 11, when we commemorated 122 years since the physical disappearance of Major General Calixto García Íñiguez and the 40th anniversary of his Cuban burial on Holguin soil, in the Plaza de la Revolución that bears his name, the Holguineros paid tribute to the General of the Three Wars.

homenaje calixto01 f yuditWith the presence of Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in the Province, Julio César Estupiñan Rodríguez, Governor of Holguín, other political leaders and leaders of mass, student and youth organizations developed the tribute.
On the occasion, 21 photographs related to activities that have taken place in the Plaza de la Revolución Monumental Complex were donated. Eighteen of them were in the Provincial Museum La Periquera and three were in the possession of a natural person.
As part of the homage, the prizes of the V National Seminar of Study on Calixto García Íñiguez and the contest "With the star on the forehead" were given.
homenaje calixto tarja f yudit
At the end, the highest authorities of the Party and the Government in the province went to Miró Street at the corner of Frexes, where a commemorative plaque was unveiled in the place where the house that hosted Lucia Iñiguez in the last years of her life was located.
Hirám Pérez Concepción, president of the Holguin branch of the Union of Cuban Historians, explained that a similar card with a specific text will be donated to Havana to be placed in the Cerro, in the house where Lucía received the news that her son had fallen prisoner in Spanish hands.
For the story remains the historic phrase that when she learned that Calixto preferred to shoot himself before falling into Spanish hands, the Cuban mother and mambisa expressed: "That's my son Calixto, dead before he surrendered".
Both Lucía and her son Calixto are present in the memory of the people of Holguín. Today, more than ever, the Holguineros remember the anti-imperialist legacy of the man with the star on his forehead and make his words their own when he said: "... I want the Cuban cannon to sound first than the American one".

 

Yudit Almeida Pérez
Author: Yudit Almeida PérezEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Tribute to Calixto Garcia 122 years after his physical disappearance

    This December 11, when we commemorated 122 years since the physical disappearance of Major General Calixto García Íñiguez and the 40th anniversary of his Cuban burial on Holguin soil, in the Plaza de la Revolución that bears his name, the Holguineros paid tribute to the General of the Three Wars.

  • In Holguin they are still very attentive to information about the Monetary Order

    The monetary order was one of the news expected in the information announced for tonight on national television and radio, said Pavel Rodriguez, director of the Road Company of the province of Holguin, after learning the details offered by President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez about the measures to be implemented from January 1.

  • Cultural Goods Fund in Holguin to expand portfolio of exportable products

    With the aim of expanding export and import options, the Cuban Fund for Cultural Goods (FCBC) in Holguin included a round of business with foreign representation and Cuban creators of the non-state forms of management, who are participating in the National Crafts Fair, which takes place in this city until next Sunday 13th.

  • December 10: Human Rights Day

    The General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) approved the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948, thus establishing that date as Human Rights Day.

  • Lennon, the man who contaminated the world with love

    I never understood Lennon's death, and later I learned that no one did either. How could anyone want to murder a man who had done nothing but sing of love, and of love to pollute the universe? "Three generations - ours, our children's and our older grandchildren's - had for the first time the impression of living a common catastrophe, and for the same reasons," wrote Gabriel García Márquez, on the subject.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.