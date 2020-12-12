Tribute to Calixto Garcia 122 years after his physical disappearance

This December 11, when we commemorated 122 years since the physical disappearance of Major General Calixto García Íñiguez and the 40th anniversary of his Cuban burial on Holguin soil, in the Plaza de la Revolución that bears his name, the Holguineros paid tribute to the General of the Three Wars.

With the presence of Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in the Province, Julio César Estupiñan Rodríguez, Governor of Holguín, other political leaders and leaders of mass, student and youth organizations developed the tribute.

On the occasion, 21 photographs related to activities that have taken place in the Plaza de la Revolución Monumental Complex were donated. Eighteen of them were in the Provincial Museum La Periquera and three were in the possession of a natural person.

As part of the homage, the prizes of the V National Seminar of Study on Calixto García Íñiguez and the contest "With the star on the forehead" were given.



At the end, the highest authorities of the Party and the Government in the province went to Miró Street at the corner of Frexes, where a commemorative plaque was unveiled in the place where the house that hosted Lucia Iñiguez in the last years of her life was located.

Hirám Pérez Concepción, president of the Holguin branch of the Union of Cuban Historians, explained that a similar card with a specific text will be donated to Havana to be placed in the Cerro, in the house where Lucía received the news that her son had fallen prisoner in Spanish hands.

For the story remains the historic phrase that when she learned that Calixto preferred to shoot himself before falling into Spanish hands, the Cuban mother and mambisa expressed: "That's my son Calixto, dead before he surrendered".

Both Lucía and her son Calixto are present in the memory of the people of Holguín. Today, more than ever, the Holguineros remember the anti-imperialist legacy of the man with the star on his forehead and make his words their own when he said: "... I want the Cuban cannon to sound first than the American one".