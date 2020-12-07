Monday, 07 December 2020

Holguin, internationalism

Tribute to the Martyrs of the Homeland in Holguin

A representation of different sectors, political and mass organizations, in the name of the people of Holguin, paid well-deserved homage to the heroes and martyrs of the Homeland and to those fallen in internationalist missions, on December 7, the 31st anniversary of Operation Tribute and 124 of the fall in combat of Antonio Maceo and his assistant, Panchito Gómez Toro.

On this occasion, the traditional pilgrimage to the Mayabe Cemetery did not take place, taking into account the situation we are living with the COVID-19.
The political act and military ceremony was presided over by Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party, Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, Governor of Holguín, and Brigadier General Roberto Reyes la O, head of the Holguín Military Region.
Floral offerings in the name of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic, the people of Cuba, the relatives of the internationalists and the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution were deposited in the pantheon that perpetuates the memory of the fallen in defense of just causes.
Next, Osmany Viñals García, the highest political authority in the head municipality, assured on behalf of the Holguineros that we will continue to fight to maintain the legacy of the men and women who offered their lives for the freedom of our Homeland and to defend the sovereignty of brother nations.
At the end, Santiesteban Velázquez spoke with relatives of the internationalists who lost their lives in the struggle against apartheid and assured them that our people feel proud of the sacrifice of those valuable combatants.

 

Raúl Rodríguez Peña
The most read

