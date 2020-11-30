First Vice President Salvador Valdés highlighted priorities in agricultural programs in Holguín

The need to speed up programs linked to food production in each municipality through territorial strategies was the focus of the exchange held by Salvador Valdés Mesa, First Vice President of the Republic of Cuba, with specialists and managers of the agricultural sector in the province of Holguín.

He stressed that it is necessary to start from the potential of each productive structure, and from there, to prioritize the crops that offer higher yields according to investments and the population's food demands, as part of the strategy outlined by the State so that each municipality is able to be self-sufficient in those items that can be produced within its own territories.

In these cases, he cited the cultivation of food, grains and vegetables, along with deliveries of cow's milk and meat, especially in the latter indicator through the extension of livestock modules in each production unit, a program in which Holguín is moving towards encouraging results in a good part of its agricultural entities.

Vladimir Ricardo, provincial delegate of Agriculture, in presenting the comprehensive situation shown by the producing companies, acknowledged that the harvest indicators that guarantee the per capita of programmed monthly food per inhabitant are not yet achieved, but that there is potential to reach them, especially with the availability of land and the machinery demanded for each of the crops.

The most complicated situation to guarantee the development of the plantations, he pointed out, is presented with the nutrients demanded in the levels of feed for the livestock mass, fundamentally of the pig, sheep and poultry, about which Valdés Mesa, insisted on the need to expand all the possible initiatives to produce these components in each agricultural entity.

Among the points analyzed with more precision, there were those referred to the banana, yucca and sweet potato crops, because they are varieties that potentially distinguish Holguín as a province highly producing these varieties of viands and the need, the Cuban Vice-president pointed out, to extend at the same time the malanga and yam crops, which are also possible to promote in the different territories.

The agricultural system in the province has about 53 thousand hectares destined to the different crops of viands, grains and vegetables, of which, a little more than 30 thousand are under the sowing programs of the current cold season, with emphasis on the cassava and sweet potato plantations that will cover the largest areas and that, due to their contributions to the family basket, are included among the priorities of the programs of contracting the collection company with the producers.

During the integral check of the agricultural programs, integrally affected by climatic situations, the effects of the harmful economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States and the impact of the Covid-19, Valdés Mesa also specified details about the measures of the Economic Order projected by the country, where the business system must speed up its programs and procedures to insert those productions of higher quality and variety towards the foreign market as bases that contribute to increase the income to the Island in freely convertible currency.

In this context, he pointed out the priorities that should be set by the projects of the agro-industrial companies of each territory as one of the sources that contribute from their productive bases the greatest possible amount of items destined to the international market through a rational use of the existing resources and means, including the labor force.

Along with Valdés Mesa, Idel Pérez, First Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, First Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Julio Estupiñán Rodríguez, Governor of the eastern territory, were present at the meeting.

(With information from Agencia Cubana de Noticias)