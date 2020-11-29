Holguin tribute to Fidel

Since his departure for immortality, the Historical Leader of the Cuban Revolution, our dear Fidel, has not ceased to be with us, not even for a moment, and has continued to lead each of the difficult battles that we Cubans fight.

Today, four years after he was sown in the living memory of the people, his presence is even stronger. Right in front of the La Periquera building, from where he first addressed the Holguineros, after the triumph of the Revolution, on February 26, 1959, he was paid tribute. His figure arrived as a song, emotional verse, heartfelt prose.



Part of the tribute was the presentation of the card of members of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) to a group of workers from all sectors. In the province, in similar events, 409 cards of the Union of Young Communists (UJC) and of the PCC were given to people who are devoted to their work or student life and committed to the destiny of the country.

Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, first secretary of the PCC in Holguín, and Rosa María Raez Abigantú, a member of the provincial bureau of the political organization, were among the multitude, which paid tribute to the paradigm of the guerrilla, to the continuator of Martí's work, to the imperishable guide of the good Cubans.