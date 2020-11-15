Prime Minister makes working visit to the city of Gibara in Holguin

The Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, completed a working visit to this eastern province, where the development strategy of the popular city of Gibara, home of the International Film Festival, was approved.

During the Municipal Assembly of People's Power of this town in the north of the province of Holguin, where Marrero is a member of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), the participants said yes to this project, whose main objective is to influence various strategic lines of the economy of the territory.

Among them are the management of tourism, the conservation of ecosystems and the advancement of the agricultural, forestry and industrial sectors, through development planning, land management and the different levels of government in a participatory process.

About the strategy, the Prime Minister highlighted that it is 'a compass to consolidate the work day by day, which will allow us to trace and follow a course in pursuit of the progress of this important Cuban city, whose historical center was declared National Monument in 2004'.

Gibara, located on the northern coast of Holguín, about 700 kilometers east of Havana, was presented as a tourist destination during the International Tourism Fair FITCuba 2017, which placed it in the sights of foreign tour operators and encouraged the promotion of its hotel network and infrastructure and the exploitation of natural and heritage values.

The also known as Villa Blanca de los Cangrejos hosts the renowned Gibara International Film Festival, the Electroacoustic Music Festival and the Cavern Film Festival, which shows the intense cultural movement of the territory.

During his visit, Marrero checked out the work processes of the Inejiro Asunama Spinning Mill, where yarns, ropes, floor blankets, textiles, mattresses, pillows, cushions and plastic products are produced, many for the population, the national industry and for export.

Recently the delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in Holguin, Eddy Santos, highlighted the establishment of commercial ties with this entity, which will allow them to substitute imports in the sector and the productive chain.

Marrero completed his work agenda with a visit to the Ordoño Hotel, operated by the Cubanacán S.A. group, and the Radio Gibara station.

(With information from Prensa Latina)