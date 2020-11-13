Territorial policies point towards development models in Holguin

The establishment of territorial policies in the province of Holguín, points towards development models in the economic-productive and physical-environmental order, which constitute priorities within the projections towards food sovereignty.

This is a recurring theme on which I have commented on other occasions, and I do so again taking into consideration its close link to the plans to grow food production for the benefit of the people, something that is extremely necessary in the current conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The use of agricultural land, as an essential step for the production of food and vegetables, taking into account its natural vocation and the availability of water, advises to place the agricultural activity in soils of high agro productivity, which are those classified in categories one and two.

Other soils of lower agro productivity, should then be devoted to forestry, coffee and cocoa, mainly in the mountainous areas of the five municipalities that make up the Plan Turquino Holguinero, which are Moa, Sagua de Tánamo, "Frank País", Mayarí and Cueto.

Following this line of reasoning, specialists in Holguin agriculture consider it appropriate to locate the management of livestock activity in soils of low agro productivity, as are basically those existing in Mayarí (Pinares de Mayarí); "Urbano Noris" Estrada); "Calixto García" (southern region); and Cueto (Birán), without ruling out other places in the territory.

The use of the soils in function of the reforestation turns out to be advisable to realize it in zones without forest cover, for which the specialists in the matter suggest the municipalities of "Urbano Noris", "Frank País", Cueto and Cacocum, and to increase it in strips hidrorreguladoras of streams, rivers and basins of superficial drainage as Mayarí and Cauto.

The implementation of territorial policies, according to documents in the possession of the Holguinera agriculture, contemplates to foment the farms of fruit trees and forest in idle areas; to restitute the affected natural forests, with own species of its ecosystem in all the province; and to harness the reforestation in zones of mangroves in coastal areas of tourist use.