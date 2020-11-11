Wednesday, 11 November 2020

New capacities of the Nauta Hogar service in the province of Holguín

nauta hogar etecsa f escambrayAs part of the society's computerization process carried out by the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA), the Nauta Hogar service is being expanded in the province of Holguín in the locations that have the conditions to support this technology.

Taking into account the progress of the company's work to offer this service, Iliana Fernández Pérez, institutional communicator of ETECSA's territorial division in Holguín, informs clients who are interested in contracting the Nauta Hogar service and who live in the towns of Felton, Guardalavaca, Aguada la Piedra, Pesquero, Tacajó; in the area of La Cuchilla in the municipality of Antilla and in San Germán in the East Popular Council, that they should call 112 to make their appointments.
In the municipality of Holguín, the plan for new investments in the Villa Nueva III neighborhood and the Hermanos Aguilera community is also being developed, so users who live in these areas have the possibility of requesting the service in the same way by calling 112.
The communicator emphasized that the Nauta Hogar service is supported by advanced technology, which takes into account the distance between the access equipment that supports the service and the customer's home, the capacities already created in those access equipment and the technical conditions of the telephone service, which is why it cannot be offered in all locations.

 

  New capacities of the Nauta Hogar service in the province of Holguín

The most read

