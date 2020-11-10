Promising 'Task Life' project at the University Children's Hospital of Holguin

A convincing demonstration that, parallel to the provision of health services with efficiency and quality, the necessary savings of resources that the country needs so much can be fulfilled, are the results of the first seven years of application of an institutional Project of the 'Task Life' that is executed in the University Pediatric Hospital 'Octavio de la Concepción y de la Pedraja', of this province of Holguín.

The coordinator of the project, Roberto Tomás Sánchez Torres, said that the main lines of action, interrelated, propose improvements in the responsible and sustainable use of water, the efficient use of electricity, the safe administration of hazardous substances and the reasonable management of waste generated by this medical institution.

In the last seven years, the contribution of the project's four main lines of action in the social, economic and environmental protection areas has been appreciated, which presupposes a change in the procedures of the personnel working in this health unit through training and, of course, technological improvement.

The also deputy administrative director of the pediatric hospital said that the water saving has been remarkable, more than a thousand electric lamps were replaced and nine solar heaters were installed, as well as a maintenance chamber in the medicine store. Heat-resistant paper has also been placed to prevent the transfer of heat to the outside of the air-conditioned areas.

Thanks to the application of the measures established in accordance with the results of the studies carried out, the delivery of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap, plastic waste, paper, cardboard, textiles and other materials to the Raw Materials Recovery Company has increased.

It has been demonstrated how much can be done in terms of savings, when there are people like Roberto Tomás and groups like the pediatric Holguinero, who assume with enthusiasm, responsibility and an important delivery quota, to each new Project of the 'Task Life'.

Task Life is a program of the Cuban State for confronting Climate Change, based on a multidisciplinary scientific basis, which gives priority to 73 of the 168 Cuban municipalities, 63 of which are located in coastal areas and another 10 inside the territory.

It contemplates five strategic actions and 11 tasks, approved on April 25, 2017, aimed at counteracting the effects on vulnerable areas, constituting a priority for the country's environmental policy.

Due to its importance, this Project has been assumed by some communities and work centers, with the interest of contributing to their noble and necessary effort.