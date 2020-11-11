Saratoga Hotel in Holguin opens its doors

By the lobby bar and snack began, gradually, the implementation of the Saratoga Hotel, after four years of starting the rescue, rehabilitation and investment undertaken in the old building, located on the central corner of Maceo and Marti streets, in the city of Holguin.

Operated by the Hotel E (Encanto) brand of the Cubanacán Group, the facility offers direct contact with city life as it is located in the vicinity of Calixto García Park, the heart of the historic center of the eastern city of more than 300,000 inhabitants.





The highest authorities of the territory, headed by Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez and Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, president and vice-president of the Provincial Defense Council (CDP), arrived at the installation to accredit the opening of the operations of the Saratoga Hotel, a building from 1913, which had been declared in a state of collapse in 1984.

Daimara Reyes Brizuela, director of the E Hotel Complex in Holguin, said that this hotel plant, designed for free tourism, either on the road or in the city, as it is usually called, opened on Sunday as a test for clients, to demonstrate the functionality and possibilities of this brand of excellence and exclusivity in services, belonging to the Cubanacán S.A. Group.



From 8.00 am to 5.00 pm, the offer includes, initially, a menu of light meals based on appetizers, sandwiches and spaghetti, to which will be added gradually the areas of Internet and accommodation services, she explained.

The hotel currently has 12 rooms, in addition to the reception, a restaurant and a cafeteria bar, although its general project includes a future expansion to add another lodging block, a swimming pool and a rooftop garden.



Executed with the support of various organizations in the province, including the Heritage Office, the work preserves the original characteristics and majesty of the building that distinguished the property, built in 1913, for its eclectic style and marked influences of the Neoclassical and Art Nouveau.

This installation will be added to the Caballeriza and Esmeralda hotels, also located in the city of Holguín and also administered by the Cubanacán Group, which operates four other centers of this brand in the coastal city of Gibara, some 30 kilometers from the capital of Holguín, known as El Ordoño, El Arsenita, Plaza Colón and Bahía del Almirante.

With information from Juan Pablo Carreras (ACN)