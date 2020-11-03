Holguin: Molecular biology laboratory inaugurated

With the inauguration of the molecular biology laboratory in the city of Holguin (LBM), this Monday, the health system of the country and the province is strengthened, allowing through the realization of PCR tests, in real time, the early detection and a greater control of Covid-19.

Located in the areas of the General University Hospital Vladimir I. Lenin General University Hospital, this important center had an investment of one million 79 thousand 411 pesos, and today it is operating with modern technology, valued at 246 thousand 921 pesos.



Amarylis Pupo Zaldívar, director of the provincial center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology, meant the effort offered by the country to face this pandemic, with the construction of this laboratory in the middle of the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the United States, which hinders and prevents access to medicines, medical resources and technology.



He said that the laboratory provides new opportunities to develop the scientific potential of the province, both for the diagnosis of Covid-19, and for other studies from the molecular point of view to obtain genetic information and achieve more accurate diagnoses.

During the opening ceremony, which was attended by Adrián Rojas, member of the Provincial Bureau of the Cuban Communist Party, and Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, Governor, the work of workers and entities that contributed to or participated in the realization of this work was recognized.

The support given by the Laboratory of the province of Santiago de Cuba, in the training of the personnel who already work in this unit, and the preparation offered by Dr. María Victoria Cabrera Núñez, in charge of the Virology Laboratory of the Center for Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology, who accompanied the Holguineros for several days, was recognized.

The specialist commented that the result of this laboratory will be the demonstration that they have fulfilled their duty in the training given to all the excellent team of people who work in this center.



The Governor highlighted the value of this institution, which will give a greater autonomy in the confrontation with Covid-19 and will also favor, together with the laboratory of Santiago de Cuba, the control of the disease in the Cuban East.

The institution, recently inaugurated, will have a specialized force of more than 30 workers duly selected, among them doctors, technologists and health technicians, computer scientists, integral assistants and electromedical technicians.