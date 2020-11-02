Ramiro Valdés checks the progress of hydraulic-productive programs in Holguín

The Commander of the Revolution, Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, said this Saturday, while traveling through the hydraulic development areas of the Holguin municipality of Mayarí, the need to speed up the construction works in high priority works of that branch for the benefit of the economic and service programs of the eastern territory.

During his visit to this zone, the also member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister, Inés María Chapman, pointed out in their initial meeting the actions to be taken for the immediate start of the construction works of the Levisa dam, as part of the investment programs of the East-West Transfer being carried out from territories of the municipality of Mayarí.

In that sense, the high leader oriented to reinforce the delivery of technical means and as many resources as necessary and essential from national companies and from other provinces, in order to speed up its execution within the foreseen calendar, whose work is currently focused on guaranteeing, above all, its constructive facilities within the areas where it will be placed





Valdés Menéndez knew about the project designed in Holguín for the construction of the hydraulic installation, which will have a capacity of reservoir superior to eight million cubic meters of water that will be transferred, after its reception from other municipalities like Sagua de Tánamo, towards the Mayarí dam, main source of supply of the East-West Transfer, which at the moment benefits important agricultural-handlers poles of the Holguin East and a part of the population of the capital city, next to facilities of the tourism in the north part of the province.

After his stay in these areas of the Levisa dam and specifying the need to speed up the constructive actions of these areas, the Commander of the Revolution moved to the Juan Vicente and Centeno areas, located in the Mayarí agricultural development project, where he appreciated the progress of the productive programs of rice and other crops from the use of modern irrigation machines associated with the canal systems that distinguish the East-West Transfer.

On the other hand, the Deputy Prime Minister Inés María Chapman, in a meeting with the press at the end of the tour, meant the priorities that the Cuban government will continue giving to the investment program of such significant works as the Transfer and others of remarkable impact for the benefit of the national economy in different parts of the country.

To this end, he said, it is necessary to make better use of the resources and means allocated to the different areas, both in the construction of irrigation systems and in the agricultural programs themselves, aimed at raising economic, productive and service indicators in all branches of the business system, where the application of science and technology will continue to play a decisive role.

Ramiro Valdés Menéndez was also accompanied during his tour by the ministers of Construction, René Mesa Villafaña, and of Agriculture, Gustavo Rodríguez Rollero, and by Antonio Rodríguez Rodríguez, president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba in Holguín, and Julio César Estupiñán Rodríguez, governor in the eastern territory, among other government and political leaders.

With information from Juan Pablo Carreras (ACN)