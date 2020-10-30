In Tacajó the grandparents are happy

Tacajó is full of history. As Fidel said, "Men are the ones who make history through their struggles and their examples". In the Old people's home" Ursinio Rojas Santiesteban, with a capacity for 35 senior citizens, a very professional team of highly qualified people, provides services to men and women who have given part of their lives for the development of the territory. Many are from the sugar industry and other sectors.

There, the grandparents are offered breakfast, lunch, and two snacks a day, and they also receive medical attention, play games, watch television programs, and taste the exquisite dishes prepared by chef Elsida Romero. They enter the center in the morning and return to their homes in the evening.

The administrator of the Old people's home, Yuleynis Batista, and the social worker Dianelis Cruz Guibert, agree that the grandparents are very disciplined and comply with the epidemiological and hygiene measures to prevent the spread of Covid 19. I talked to some of the people who were there.

"I have been in this old people's home for 12 years, they take good care of me, the food is very varied and good, the treatment of the companions is excellent, I feel happy with my companions, I play dominoes, I watch television and I enjoy being here," said Edelmiro Hernandez, who is now over 75 years old.

Zayda Marrero Peña also confessed to me. "I live alone, I joined this place where they give me free food, medical attention, I have a checkbook that the Revolution gave me and I am happy to share with the workers and my comrades.

After this visit to the old people's home Ursinio Rojas Santiesteban in Tacajó, I felt the greatness of the work of Fidel and the Revolutionary Government, which prioritizes attention to both children and the elderly. No one in Cuba is left helpless despite the US blockade, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the negative effects of climate change. The grandparents in Tacajó are happy.