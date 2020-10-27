Holguin Airport will restart commercial operations in November

The Frank País International Airport in Holguín is ready to restart air operations after complying with the biosafety protocols required by experts from the Ministries of Public Health, Tourism and Transport, the Institute of Civil Aviation of Cuba and the Cuban Aviation Corporation.

Miguel Andrés Peña Peña, general director of the air terminal, explained to the ACN that the facility is open and ready to receive, from November 3rd, two commercial flights of the Canadian airline Air Transat with the adoption of strict sanitary measures for the confrontation with COVID 19, included in the stage of new normality decreed by the Cuban government.

At the end of that month, Peña said, as part of the beginning of the winter tourist season, other airlines from both the Americas and Europe will join in, to the delight of the country and the customers who visit Cuba every year.

As part of the measures that are implemented in the protocol of sanitary control in international airports, it is established the control of the body temperature to all the travelers who enter the terminals, as well as to the employees who give their services in direct contact with the clients, explained at the same time Yoel Hechavarría Leyva, general coordinator of the airport.

All check-in counters were also equipped with acrylic screens for the protection of workers and signs were placed to achieve physical distance, as well as the prohibition of seats for the location of passengers in each area within the terminal.

In the entrance flow, Hechavarría explained, the sample taking for real time PCR is incorporated to all passengers entering the country in a new room created for this purpose and the declaration of health of the traveler is added as an obligatory process, as well as the disinfection of the hand luggage and checked-in luggage before entering the terminal.

After the closure of the borders to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, numerous maintenance works were carried out which, due to their importance within airport areas and infrastructures, were made possible by the cessation of operations at the airport.

Among these are the maintenance of X-ray equipment and matting systems for luggage transfer, the relocation of X-ray equipment in the departure flow to increase the speed of passenger checks and ensure greater physical distance, according to new international requirements.

In parallel with these actions, commented Adrian Cancelo, head of maintenance and investments of Frank País, the works in execution continue, which include the re-paving of the runway, which will offer greater operational safety at the time of landing and take-off of the aircraft.

The specialist also pointed out that work is being done on the new fire station and the casting of the concrete slabs to increase two ramp parking positions for large aircraft.

Cancelo also pointed out that a first-class visual approach system is being built for the main runway head and a simple one for the secondary one, as well as the completion of a new control tower, equipped with state-of-the-art technology that will help the safety of air navigation.

The new structure will offer air traffic controllers a 360-degree visual, with much more comfort and spaciousness than the current installation, which is expected to be completed before the end of the current year for its subsequent commissioning after the performance of the operational tests.

The Frank País García International Airport is considered one of the most dynamic in Cuba, as it operates weekly with planes from some 15 airlines from different continents.

Located 10 kilometers from the capital of Holguin, its two air terminals move passengers from countries such as Germany, Italy, Russia and Canada, the main markets of origin of clients towards the tourist destination of Holguin, internationally distinguished for its diversity among culture, nature and high level of sustainability.

With information of Juan Pablo Carreras (ACN)