Holguin focused on working achievement parameters in the state gastronomy services

The northeastern Cuban province of Holguin moves forward the improvement of gastronomy services in accordance with the transformations in economy, financing, structures and functions of the country’s domestic commerce sight reaching higher quality, bigger autonomy and efficiency in the institutional administration.

It is known that restaurants Constelaciones, Mayari and La Bodeguita, and the complexes Plaza Cuatro de Abril and La Creacion are moving into that road.

The locations of such places, and the favorable economic results reached, as well as their experience on administration and qualification and professional preparation of their workers were solid reasons for such selection, as well as the premises’ conservation, comfort, ambience and atmosphere.



According to Ricardo Diaz Avila, provincial director of Gastronomy Services of the Holguin Commerce business group, the state units included in the plan of the working achievement parameters need to update the protocle which includes the change in category and services, thus they should be classified as second category.



However, the dream is that some of them get at the first category, following the changes in the tecnhical-economic structures and their domestic organization.

And once it is so achieved, they could be linked to international city tourism.



It was explained that the units to remain as third category would be the cafeterias included in the network of Popular Gastronomy, said Diaz Avila.



The worker’s preparation is another key issue for the state units in this ongoing process, together with the management and comprehensive theoretical and practical knowledge on gastronomy services as well as topics on economy and law that allow a higher level of preparation and self administration and the competences.



The provincial director of Gastronomy Services of the Holguin Commerce business group informed that the units that go thru this process will have higher management on the creation of technical norms, menu, and crew hiring.

Diaz Avila said that “the policy is not decreasing the number of staffers in those units, but increasing services and strengthen home offers and to go”.

They will also be more independence in the use of finances and purchase of products.



The working achievement parameters in the state gastronomy services and other sectors leads to competiveness, creativity, innovation and the increase on salary depending on the workers’ technical level and skills, which, according to estimates, sould surpass two thousand pesos monthly. The reordering of gastronomy setvices, that should fasten local economy, looks at estate leased units or cooperatives.