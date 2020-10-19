Monday, 19 October 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Holguin, restaurant, Constelaciones, Holguin, Yamila Pupopg

Holguin focused on working achievement parameters in the state gastronomy services

fCompartir
Pin It

The northeastern Cuban province of Holguin moves forward the improvement of gastronomy services in accordance with the transformations in economy, financing, structures and functions of the country’s domestic commerce sight reaching higher quality, bigger autonomy and efficiency in the institutional administration.

It is known that restaurants Constelaciones, Mayari and La Bodeguita, and the complexes Plaza Cuatro de Abril and La Creacion are moving into that road.
The locations of such places, and the favorable economic results reached, as well as their experience on administration and qualification and professional preparation of their workers were solid reasons for such selection, as well as the premises’ conservation, comfort, ambience and atmosphere.

Restaurant Constelaciones in Holguin downtown, Photo: Yamila PupoAccording to Ricardo Diaz Avila, provincial director of Gastronomy Services of the Holguin Commerce business group, the state units included in the plan of the working achievement parameters need to update the protocle which includes the change in category and services, thus they should be classified as second category.

However, the dream is that some of them get at the first category, following the changes in the tecnhical-economic structures and their domestic organization.
And once it is so achieved, they could be linked to international city tourism.

It was explained that the units to remain as third category would be the cafeterias included in the network of Popular Gastronomy, said Diaz Avila.

The worker’s preparation is another key issue for the state units in this ongoing process, together with the management and comprehensive theoretical and practical knowledge on gastronomy services as well as topics on economy and law that allow a higher level of preparation and self administration and the competences.

The provincial director of Gastronomy Services of the Holguin Commerce business group informed that the units that go thru this process will have higher management on the creation of technical norms, menu, and crew hiring.

Diaz Avila said that “the policy is not decreasing the number of staffers in those units, but increasing services and strengthen home offers and to go”.
They will also be more independence in the use of finances and purchase of products.

Restaurant Mayari in Holguin city. Photo: Yamila PupoThe working achievement parameters in the state gastronomy services and other sectors leads to competiveness, creativity, innovation and the increase on salary depending on the workers’ technical level and skills, which, according to estimates, sould surpass two thousand pesos monthly. The reordering of gastronomy setvices, that should fasten local economy, looks at estate leased units or cooperatives.

Yamila Pupo Otero
Author: Yamila Pupo OteroEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • The first homes in Baguano, Holguin province

    Baguano sugar mill, that was founded in 1918, started its industrial work with not high results in the harvest. It was then necessary to bring workers closer to the industry, reason that led to biulding the first houses in 1926, in Palomo neighborhood, an area now called La pelota.

  • Cuba registers another Covid-19 vaccine candidate

    The Cuban Public Registry of Clinical Trials registered another Covid-19 vaccine candidate, whose process to include volunteers, according to the official program, begins this Monday.

  • Donald John Trump against sovereign Cuba again

    The President of the United States of america, Donald John Trump, again followed the script of a policy against sovereign Cuba overwhelmingly considered as failed, when he announced new measures aimed at further tightening the blockade.

  • Cuba: All scientific work focused on the nation’s progress

    As part of the Cuban government's proactive insistence on increasing links between scientific work and the rest of the country's productive sectors, to make concrete contributions to the national economy, the government visit led by President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez to Santiago de Cuba included in a discussion with directors, researchers, graduates and students at the Universidad de Oriente.

  • Bolivia: MAS' Luis Arce wins Sunday elections, according to exit poll

    The candidate of the leftist Party Movement toward Socialism (MAS), Luis Arce, won the Sunday presidential election in first round, according to an exit poll broadcast by the national television network Unitel.

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.