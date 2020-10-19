The first homes in Baguano, Holguin province

Baguano sugar mill, that was founded in 1918, started its industrial work with not high results in the harvest. It was then necessary to bring workers closer to the industry, reason that led to biulding the first houses in 1926, in Palomo neighborhood, an area now called La pelota.



In La Herradura neighborhood, many other houses were also built, in which the administrator of the industry, the Commercial, the doctor, the head of railroad transportation and other people lived.



Those houses were built on cement or round wood piles, their walls were made of wood with an interior and an exterior wall. Nets with plastic mesh were placed on the doors and windows to prevent vectors like flies and mosquitoes go in, and zinc roof.



Practically all those houses have been modified along time, some authorized and others through violations of the local heritage. Today one can see some houses in Baguano with the original style in part, but only one preserves the original construction features, that of Raul Mas Dafoulgueira, who worked for 50 years in the industry as a salesman.

Raul, 91 years old, said, "My house belonged to the Gonzalez family, here was born poetess Lourdes Gonzalez, who comes to visit us from time to time. I have lived here with my wife Alba Rodes Castronuño since 1941. We have formed a beautiful family of two children, Raul and Lourdes, who have given us beautiful grandchildren, that visit us and fill us with an immense love, which at our age is very much appreciated for the tenderness they give us".

The freshness of the memory reaches Alba Rodos' memory. "Our house is in front of La Madre Park, we used to go there at night and the girls would walk one way, the young men the other way, they would compliment us and give us flowers. In this beautiful landscape many marriages had their origin in love, ours was one of them and we have lasted a lifetime, we are very happy".



It has been 94 years since the first houses were built in Baguano and Alba and Raul try to keep theirs with as few modifications as possible. This reminds them of the time they have lived, the family they have created and above all Raul, all the years he devoted to the industry, considering it as his own factory. Without a doubt, this marriage is an example of Cubanness and love for the patrimony, who takes care and preserves, assures their happiness.