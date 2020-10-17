Cuba: new measures will revive economy and social benefit

Optimism is being revived in many people who, while working did not perform as well as they did years ago, because the salary didn’t move them as before due to the growing increase of prices, as it has been openly admitted in the latest broadcasts of the radio-television program Mesa Redonda of the CubaVision channel.



Before the everyday hardened US blockade of Cuba, several alternatives have been implemented, and innovators and parts makers have played an important role in the search of solutions to problems that have generally depended on imports.

It is fair to recognize that, instead of importing, thought and action are put into solving everything that has a solution, and ideas and efforts are combined to export as much as possible, in favor of greater income from convertible currencies to our economy.



In the matter of import substitution, for example, we distinguish entities in the construction, transport, etc. Energy and Mines and the Food Industry, whose contribution to the economy by this concept is remarkable. I can also list the companies, Heroes del 26 de Julio and 60h Aniversario de la Revolucion de Octubre, among other entities that, despite the sorrows, do not stop and support other sectors such as education and health.



Decisive support that has been tested in the worst moments of the Covid-19, when there was material and human support on different fronts, and all the people to be isolated or hospitalized could be assisted as required by those protocols.



Certainly we are in a position to achieve the change that is predicted in the relations of production and satisfaction of the people’s most pressing needs, with the measures that will be implemented, including monetary change and wage increase, very much in spite of the economic, financial and commercial blockade by the US government and the difficult economic situation that the country is going through due to the pandemic.



And the economy has a point in its favor, because steps have already been taken to make relations of cooperation move forward between businesses, entities, organizations and the non-state sector, which are paving the way the nonstop development.



To check how these cooperation mechanisms work and to exchange experiences that are in tune with the measures promoted by our State to boost production and marketing, in a very well thought-out economic and social strategy, in the face of the world crisis caused by the Covid-19, specialists from different entities of our province will meet from October 19 to 23 at the mechanical company Heroes del 26 de Julio, to complement the production chains in Holguin in the face of the economic challenge already mentioned.



In all this process, mini-industries will play an important role; experienced workers who, in different fronts, will receive the payment they deserve according to their contributions; access to bank loans; and marketing methods that will enable sales to tourism in a selective and duly organized way.