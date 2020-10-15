Actions for a better production linkage in Holguin, Cuba

With the purpose of identifying opportunities, needs and taking the necessary steps for a greater integration of entities from different sectors through an effective exchange of experiences, an event called COMPLEMENTS: Production Chains in Holguin in the face of the current economic challenge will take place at the Mechanical Company Heroes of July 26 (Holmeca), called on by the country's Ministry of Industries.



The productive chain contributes, in spite of the blockade of the United States against Cuba, to maintain the economic management in diverse entities, with the diversification of productions and that they manage to have the required quality and levels of competitiveness.



Also, production benefits from an added value that generates the use of wastes from the processes, in the manufacture of other lines, avoiding also with this practice the contamination of the environment.



This dynamic, practical and interactive exercise will take place from July 19 to 23 at the Heroes del 26 de Julio Mechanical Company, to promote the socialization of experiences, with a view to the possibilities of exporting instead of importing, and achieve technological autonomy.



Dayrelis Carrasco Rojas, Holmeca's communication and marketing manager, informed that the established program will propitiate an open dialogue among the participants, starting on the 19th with the companies subordinated to the Ministry of the Food Industry (Minal), the sugar agro-industry and non-sugarcane agriculture; while the second day will correspond to tourism, technical and professional services, the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industry.



For the third day, the exchange between the energy and telecommunications sectors was scheduled. The following day, these rounds will conclude with the one agreed by transportation, construction, water resources and manufacturing industries.



The specialist pointed out that the closing ceremony will be held on the 23rd, with a lecture on productive chaining from an academic perspective, by the University of Holguin, and the presentation of the experiences accumulated by Holmeca in this regard.



Before the meeting, an exhibition of products and services of the Holguin industries will be mounted to show what has been done and what can still be done according to the technological capacities installed, said Carrasco Rojas.



She explained that "the fact that we are under these circumstances is not going to put limits to us to create and to look for alternatives, to continue managing the possibilities from the national production of our organizations, because we all have something valuable to offer and it is much better if they share and facilitate ways of saving and optimizing opportunities within our province".



The event will have as a culmination a special presentation of the University of Holguin, dedicated to the production linkages; a practical exercise on the experience of the Mechanical Company Heroes of July 26, and the summary of the agreements made by the coordinating group of MINDUS in Holguin.