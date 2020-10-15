Thursday, 15 October 2020

Holguin health sector implements power saving measures

The Cuban province of Holguin has been implementing different strategies in the state and business sectors in order to contribute to energy savings, and minimize the effects on the population, given the energy contingency that the country is now facing.


Madelaine Vila Bruzon, head of the economic department of the Provincial Health Department, explained that the sector maintains the control and daily check-up of the energy plan while continuing to provide services to the population.

"In the large institutions, the energy carriers have been distributed so that there are no difficulties, measures have been adopted in the peak hours in the administrative section. Similarly, the hours of the boiler services have been reduced and the laundry and kitchen shifts have been reorganized".

The specialist also referred that in the case of smaller units, such as polyclinics and dentistry clinics, actions are also carried out without affecting the services, "we have reorganized the schedules so that from 12 m to 1 p.m., there is no reserve to avoid using compressors during that time".

Another measure promoted in the territory is the strengthening of primary care, on-call wards, observation and intensive care units of polyclinics in the municipalities, which allows decreasing referrals to the provincial capital city.

