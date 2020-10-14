Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Cuba, Holguin, Julio Grave de Peralta, Spain

The uprising in arms of Guayacan del Naranjo against Spain

In a place known as Guayacan del Naranjo, in the region of Holguin, on October 14, 1868, Julio Grave de Peralta rose against Spanish colonial rule together with 120 men, to support the heroic deed of October 10, led by Carlos Manuel de Cespedes in La Demajagua that same year.

Among the patriots who joined the incipient fight against Spanish colonialism, was his brother Belisario Grave de Peralta, who stood out for his courage in the combats and very soon conquered the admiration and respect of his fellow fighters during the 10 Years War.

Historians say that between 14 thru 20 of that October, there were uprisings in other parts of the Holguin territory, such as those led by Manuel Hernandez in Yareyal; Felix Camejo, in San Andres; Arcadio and Elias Leyte Vidal, in Mayari; Ladislao and Luis de Feria Garayalde, in the area of Alcala and Tacajo.

This way, the most established figures in each locality undertook the leadership of the groups of rebels in each place, a characteristic element of the Great War, since at that time there was not a single command.

Carlos Manuel de Cespedes, days later, designated the Venezuelan Amadeo Manuit as chief of Holguin, a decision accepted by the local chiefs in spite of the fact that Julio Grave de Peralta was recognized as the natural leader of Holguin combatants.

A close friendship existed between Grave de Peralta and the President of the Republic in Arms Carlos Manuel de Cespedes, which began to be forged since the former seconded the uprising of La Demajagua, and frequent exchange of missives between them.

Julio Grave de Peralta devoted his life to fighting for Cuba's freedom, and he fought for that goal, achieving a brilliant service record, which led him to reach the rank of Major General of the Cuban Liberation Army.

This illustrious Holguin fighter was killed in action on June 24, 1872, in a confrontation with forces of the Spanish army, in a place known as Cebollas, territory of the current municipality of Frank Pais, in today's province of Holguin.

  The uprising in arms of Guayacan del Naranjo against Spain

