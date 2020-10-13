Holguin sugar makers celebrate their day in Baguano

By way of commemorating this October 13, the anniversary of the intervention of the sugar mills by the revolutionary government, the sugar workers from Baguano are speeding up repair works of the machinery, transport and the two industries, according to the union leadership of the López-Peña and Fernando de Dios factories, respectively.

So far, works at Lopez-Peña plant is at 102 percent of the plan, with substantial progress in the areas of centrifuges, evaporation, grinding and tilting plant and crystallization.

At Fernando de Dios plant, the areas of evaporation and steam generation, power plant, centrifuges, purification and tilting are ahead of the rest with the best results.

Also in greeting to their day men and women of the agricultural branch impel the sowing of cane of the cold season, as well as the cultural attentions to the plantations, grounds are prepared and they planting vegetables and grains, livestock modules are created, the production of milk and meat increases and the harvesters are repaired to guarantee the cut of cane in the coming harvest.

To arrive at the date, complying with the hygienic-sanitary measures to avoid the contagion of Covid 19, the stimulation and recognition of the best workers is foreseen.

It is foreseen that the two sugar mills in the territory will conclude the repairs in November in order to carry out the integral verification exercise and begin milling in the month of December.