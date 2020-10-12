Boca de Sama can't forget CIA backed terrorist attack

On October 12, 1971, the small fishing village of Boca de Sama, located near Guardalavaca, municipality of Banes, in the current province of Holguin, was the victim of a terrorist attack claimed by the anti-Cuban organization Alpha 66.

The mercenary action was guided by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and directed by one of its agents, the notorious terrorist Santiago Alvarez Fernandez-Magriñat, an accomplice of Luis Posada Carriles.

According to testimonies gathered from the inhabitants of Boca de Sama, the mercenaries, shielded by the darkness of the night, accentuated by the breakage of the power plant, disembarked and while some were engaged in looting the local store, others opened fire against the school and the houses of the inhabitants.

Soon the resistance was organized, which made the attackers abandon their plans, and they cowardly resailed and fled, leaving two Cuban homes mourning, and with consequences for the people who were wounded.

Two men killed and four wounded beings was the balance of the cowardly attack. During the action, combatants Lidio Rivaflecha Galano and Ramon Siam Portelles lost their lives and the then head of the Border Guard Unit Carlos Escalante, agricultural worker Jesus Igarza and sisters Nancy and Angela Pavon, 15 and 13 years old, respectively, were injured.

Nancy Pavon, that fifteen year old girl who was never able to wear high heels shoes, because one of her wounded feet had to be amputated, has condemned in different tribunals the aggressors who carried out the terrorist act; Jesus Igarza had lived under the consequences of his wounds; and Carlos Escalante, another of the victims, has expressed his decision to face the enemy again if it dared to attack Boca de Sama ever agian.

Although 49 years have lapsed, the inhabitants of Boca de Sama do not forget that vile and cowardly mercenary attack that took the lives of two brave revolutionary combatants, and injured four people, including two minors.

That is why, in each anniversary, the unbreakable commitment with Lidio and Ramon is renewed, who in the obelisks raised in the places where they fell repelling the aggression, receive the permanent homage of their families and inhabitants, as a sign of eternal gratitude.