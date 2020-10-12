Holguin speeds up vegetable planting sight year's end and start of 2021

The Provincial Delegation of Agriculture and the Provincial Laboratory of Sanitary Vegetable are working together, in the called winter season, to broaden vegetables production sight the new year’s celebration.



According to Nelson Perez Turruella, main specialist of the Provincial Laboratory of Sanitary Vegetable, tomato, pepper and cabbage are given priority, after the people’s preference on them.



Producers from the municipalities of Holguin, Calixto Garcia, Rafael Freire and Gibara were chosen due to the conditions created to produce them.



The specialist emphasized that they are already working quickly in the seedbeds for their subsequent transplantation, in addition, they are taking a group of agro-technical care for which they have a minimum availability of resources due to the current economic situation.



The laboratory is also giving advices on the work to do, as on the use of biological products to keep plagues and diseases under control.



The vegetables cropped will be sold in different markets from December 25 thru the mid of January 2021.