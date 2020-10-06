Rice growing expanding to other areas in Holguin province

Though rice growing is not leading branch in Holguin, this province sticks to it and other products following the prevailing natural conditions, and the investments made for watering.



Carlos Nelson Escalona, who runs the rice growing program in the province, said that the main areas are found in the municipality of Mayari, due to the conditions created after the ongoing water diversion project.



Escalona said that this year they got to plant above 600 hectares of rice, the largest majority during the spring season, and during the called winter season they are working on about other 230 hectares.



In addition to rice growing in Mayari, we have added areas in Los Pinos, in the municipality of Banes, said Vladimir Ricardo, the territorial delegate of agriculture in Holguin.



He also talked of rescuing rice growing at Guillermon Moncada cooperative, in the municipality of Calixto Garcia, where they stop planting the cereal due to the lack of water.



Vladimir Ricardo stressed they are working hard to broaden rice growing in the province in response to the request of the country’s top leadership of increasing the production of food following the strengths of each territory to achieve self-sufficiency.