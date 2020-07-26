Four stores in Holguín to sell products in foreign currency

The Caribe and Cimex chains in the province of Holguín opened four stores to sell products in freely convertible currency (MLC), as part of the measures adopted by the Cuban State to boost the country's economy.

The shops incorporated into this modality belong to the Cimex Business Group and the Caribe Stores Chain in Holguín.

Elizabeth Reyes Velázquez, director of the North East Division of the Caribe Stores Chain, explained that the new units selected are the Seis Columnas shop destined for the hardware line, Las Maravillas for the sale of hygiene and cleaning products and La Sucursal for food and household supplies.

For her part, Leudis Bauzá Matos, general manager of the Cimex Branch in the province, said that La Molienda store joined this corporation, will have around 80 food codes such as juices, soft drinks, imported beer, pasta and coffee.

Both executives assured that the conditions for commercialization are created through the use of national and international magnetic cards accepted in Cuba, from the provision of the POS service in the cash registers and the connectivity for the transmission of data in each of the units.

To purchase these products, customers must have accounts denominated in US dollars, associated with magnetic cards, although it is also possible to make deposits in Euros, British pounds, Canadian dollars, Swiss francs, Mexican pesos, Danish, Norwegian or Swedish kroner and Japanese yen.

Since November last year, Holguín began to offer this service from the foreign exchange commercialization of electrical household appliances, motors and vehicle parts.

There are 72 commercial units throughout the country incorporated into this modality, where various household items, as well as food and toiletries, can be acquired through the use of magnetic cards at MLC, as reported by the different press media in Cuba.