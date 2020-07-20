Monday, 20 July 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

More than 25,000 fines imposed in Holguin for price violations

fCompartir
Pin It

The imposition of more than 25,000 sanctions for violations so far this year, mainly concentrated on price violations, is part of the actions of the Comprehensive Supervision Directorate (DIS) in the province of Holguin to address illegalities during the second phase of the COVID-19 recovery stage.


Dionisia Milagros Portelles, director of that agency, told Agencia Cubana de Noticias that during the period there have been irregularities in the sales of meat and agricultural products, especially pork, bananas and garlic, which are in great demand by the population.

She pointed out that confiscations have been made at the different entry and exit points of the 14 municipalities of the province following the approval of the resolutions that establish the maximum prices for these items.

The directive explained that on occasions, due to the repeated application of fines, the licenses of the urban farm establishments and the Credit and Service Cooperatives have been suspended for having a direct impact on these indisciplines.
Specific examples of these actions, Portelles said, are recorded in the occupation of some 173 pounds of pork that were offered at high prices in the municipality of Urbano Noris and the confiscation of 168 strings of garlic, worth over 55 thousand pesos, lines that after occupation were delivered to the relevant authorities for marketing to the population.
The violations, reported the directive, also extend to violations in the weight of chicken, rice and bread, as well as the spillage of water and the non-use of the nasobuco, among other acts of indiscipline.
With information from ACN

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • More than 25,000 fines imposed in Holguin for price violations

    The imposition of more than 25,000 sanctions for violations so far this year, mainly concentrated on price violations, is part of the actions of the Comprehensive Supervision Directorate (DIS) in the province of Holguin to address illegalities during the second phase of the COVID-19 recovery stage.

  • Valdés Mesa visits productive areas in Holguín

    Salvador Valdés Mesa, Vice President of the Republic of Cuba, is today visiting productive areas in the Holguin municipalities of Mayarí and Cueto to verify the implementation of the national strategy for local self-sufficiency in the northeastern territory.

  • Cuba: new ways to solve economic problems

    Authorities from Cuba are looking for measures that will allow solving the economic problems exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and guarantee development as a driving force.

  • New economic measures benefit the people, says Díaz Canel

    The new economic strategy of Cuba to face today the global crisis generated by the Covid-19 and the intensification of the US blockade, will benefit the majority, assured the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel

  • Cuba will start third recovery phase from Covid-19

    Except the country's capital and Mayabeque, all the provinces of Cuba will begin the third phase of recovery of Covid-19 on Monday July 20, government sources announced.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.