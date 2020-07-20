More than 25,000 fines imposed in Holguin for price violations

The imposition of more than 25,000 sanctions for violations so far this year, mainly concentrated on price violations, is part of the actions of the Comprehensive Supervision Directorate (DIS) in the province of Holguin to address illegalities during the second phase of the COVID-19 recovery stage.



Dionisia Milagros Portelles, director of that agency, told Agencia Cubana de Noticias that during the period there have been irregularities in the sales of meat and agricultural products, especially pork, bananas and garlic, which are in great demand by the population.

She pointed out that confiscations have been made at the different entry and exit points of the 14 municipalities of the province following the approval of the resolutions that establish the maximum prices for these items.

The directive explained that on occasions, due to the repeated application of fines, the licenses of the urban farm establishments and the Credit and Service Cooperatives have been suspended for having a direct impact on these indisciplines.

Specific examples of these actions, Portelles said, are recorded in the occupation of some 173 pounds of pork that were offered at high prices in the municipality of Urbano Noris and the confiscation of 168 strings of garlic, worth over 55 thousand pesos, lines that after occupation were delivered to the relevant authorities for marketing to the population.

The violations, reported the directive, also extend to violations in the weight of chicken, rice and bread, as well as the spillage of water and the non-use of the nasobuco, among other acts of indiscipline.

With information from ACN