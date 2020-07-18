Valdés Mesa visits productive areas in Holguín

Salvador Valdés Mesa, Vice President of the Republic of Cuba, is today visiting productive areas in the Holguin municipalities of Mayarí and Cueto to verify the implementation of the national strategy for local self-sufficiency in the northeastern territory.

Accompanied by Ernesto Santiesteban Velázquez, President of the Provincial Defence Council, Inés María Chapman, Deputy Prime Minister, and the Ministers of Agriculture and Food Industry, he visited the Nipe Agricultural Base Business Unit in Mayarí.

Valdés Mesa insisted on the importance of Increasing yields in the irrigated areas associated with the East-West Transfer.

This unit has 230 hectares of patrimony, 80 of which are dedicated to the sowing of rice and the rest to the production of diverse crops.

"The main problem at present is the labor force, which must be reversed because it is an area with great potential for obtaining production for the population, national demand and exports," said the also Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba.