More than three thousand mothers benefited from salary reforms in Holguin in the post-COVID-19 stage

Marisleidis Suárez is one of the Holguin women who benefited from the salary reforms during the recovery stage of COVID-19, as part of the social care programs implemented in the eastern territory in the face of the disease, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

A worker in the education sector, in the specialty of nursery school, explained to Agencia Cubana de Noticias that this benefit has provided her with the economic sustenance of her family, in which there is an elderly woman of 69 years of age and two children of five and seven years of age, respectively.

The 29 year-old woman, who lives in the Emilio Bárcenas community, located in the provincial capital, said that no one in Cuba is left helpless, because this is one of the main human works of the Revolution in the protection of families.

Like her, another 5,000 women in the province received these benefits during the confrontation with the pandemic, which were extended to primary and special education and later to children's centres, as part of the programmes to contribute to the safety of minors.

Marlena Consuegra, provincial director of the Labour Organization, indicated to the ACN that this salary benefit implies receiving the total salary the first month and then 60 percent of this, which also contributes to the social isolation, necessary to diminish the positive cases of the new coronavirus, even with the favourable indicators that the province has been exhibiting for more than two months.

She pointed out that the reincorporation of women to their usual activities will be done gradually and the administrations must evaluate each case and also according to the needs of the workplaces.

The directive explained that in the second phase of the recovery stage will be maintained distance working, teleworking and protection of older adults with basic diseases such as diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, bronchial asthma and heart disease.

To date, more than 34,000 workers have returned to Holguín, of which some 8,000 correspond to the non-state sector in activities such as transport and food sales, among others.

With information from ACN