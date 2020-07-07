Tuesday, 07 July 2020

City of Holguin, Cuba.

Several cultural centres in Holguin reopen in the post-COVID-19 stage

Various spaces dedicated to the promotion of art of the Company of Musical Recordings (Egrem) and Artistic and Literary Promotions (Artex) with headquarters in the city of Holguín, reopened these days its main areas for gastronomic and cultural services in accordance with the measures adopted for each phase of the post-Covid-19 recovery in the national territory.

Among the Egrem sites that are resuming their activities are the Bariay Cultural Center and the Kafé El Chorrito Album, although the latter already provided gastronomic services since the first phase and the Peña de los Socios is also being reincorporated, with downloads from renowned hoguineros troubadours, such as Raúl Prieto and Fernando Cabreja, explained Carlos Zaldívar, a company communicator.

In Bariay, one of the most comprehensive cultural-recreational facilities in the province is available to the public with restaurant services from offers of typical food and different types of beverages, in addition to the presentations of artistic talent from tomorrow maintaining the limited capacities as part of health measures to maintain the necessary social distance.

For its part, La Casa de la Trova El Guayabero, belonging to Artex, opened its doors to the public from 10 am to 6 pm, sporting a renewed atmosphere with a program of Cuban music and the usual peñas of local soloists, such as Nadiel Mejías and Yhamila Rodríguez.
Small-format shows will also be offered at these centres, he added, which will be accessed by invitation through reservations and a limited number of people to avoid unnecessary crowds.
With information from ACN

 

Otros artículos de este autor

Tags:

Latest news

