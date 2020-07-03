Friday, 03 July 2020

Real Audio

Youtube Radio Angulo

Twitter Radio Angulo

Facebook Radio Angulo

Actions for the control of Aedes aegypti developed in Holguin

fCompartir
Pin It

A set of community actions to control the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue and zika, among other arboviruses, is developing the health system in the province of Holguin to reduce the incidence of the vector in the territory.

Among the activities are education and promotion in the population settlement "18 de Noviembre", located in the main city, which is classified as the one with the highest incidence of the insect, Yanelis Calviño, head of the command post of the Provincial Direction of the sector, told the Cuban News Agency.
She stressed that the area is treated with adulticide through fumigation to eliminate the adult specimens, and educational talks are given to the inhabitants of the place, in order to promote family and work auto-focus, which consists of covering water tanks, destroying egg shells, cleaning patios and wastelands, among others.
Since the beginning of the rainy season, the specialist explained, there are favorable conditions for the proliferation of the vector, including abundant rainfall and high temperatures, so it is essential the participation of the population to eliminate the hatcheries in the residential sector where the greatest focus is concentrated.
The community actions also extend to the municipalities of Moa, Gibara, Banes and Urbano Noris, where there are high rates of incidence of the insect, which increases the danger of contagion during the months of July and August, Calviño said.
As part of the fight against Aedes aegypti, priority is also given to active surveys to detect symptoms such as fever and persistent tiredness, typical of dengue fever, through household interviews and respecting the biosecurity measures of the first stage of the COVID-19 recovery phase, Calviño added.
Holguín has a vector incidence rate of 0.90, which means that one of every 100 homes is at risk of infestation, so it is extremely important to see a doctor immediately if you feel unwell, the directive said.
The province also has the Mario Gutiérrez polyclinic ward, known as La Plaquita, and an area of the Calixto García Polytechnic Institute, which are authorized to receive these cases and admit them, respectively, Calviño said.

 

Radio Angulo
Author: Radio AnguloEmail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Otros artículos de este autor

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest.
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

entrada audio real en

entrada ra manuel angulo

Latest news

  • Actions for the control of Aedes aegypti developed in Holguin

    A set of community actions to control the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue and zika, among other arboviruses, is developing the health system in the province of Holguin to reduce the incidence of the vector in the territory.

  • Hotel Almirante gets ready to start operations in Holguin

    It is located next to one of the best beaches in Cuba and stands out for its impressive architecture, a mixture of high comfort and modernity. This is how the Almirante Hotel grew in the spa of Guardalavaca in the province of Holguín.

  • Back from Holguín Popular Camp offers

     The reopening of the five camping facilities in the province of Holguin, as part of the measures of the first stage of recovery after Covid-19, will allow during the summer season that some 20,200 vacationers / day enjoy this form of tourism under the fulfillment of health and safety protocols established by the Ministry of Public Health in accordance with the current epidemiological situation that still affects the country.

  • The Gaviota hotel chain reopens its facilities to international tourism

    Gaviota Hotels will open two of its facilities to international tourism, safely, in Cayo Coco and Cayo Santa María, from July 1st, guaranteeing isolation measures among guests.

  • Another day of international recognition for Cuban doctors

    This june 27, Cuba experienced another day of international recognition for the work of its doctors in the fight against the Covid-19 in more than twenty countries, amidst the rejection of threats by the United States.
Facebook

The most read

Copyright © 2020 Radio Angulo. All rights reserved.

Please publish modules in offcanvas position.