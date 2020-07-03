Actions for the control of Aedes aegypti developed in Holguin

A set of community actions to control the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue and zika, among other arboviruses, is developing the health system in the province of Holguin to reduce the incidence of the vector in the territory.

Among the activities are education and promotion in the population settlement "18 de Noviembre", located in the main city, which is classified as the one with the highest incidence of the insect, Yanelis Calviño, head of the command post of the Provincial Direction of the sector, told the Cuban News Agency.

She stressed that the area is treated with adulticide through fumigation to eliminate the adult specimens, and educational talks are given to the inhabitants of the place, in order to promote family and work auto-focus, which consists of covering water tanks, destroying egg shells, cleaning patios and wastelands, among others.

Since the beginning of the rainy season, the specialist explained, there are favorable conditions for the proliferation of the vector, including abundant rainfall and high temperatures, so it is essential the participation of the population to eliminate the hatcheries in the residential sector where the greatest focus is concentrated.

The community actions also extend to the municipalities of Moa, Gibara, Banes and Urbano Noris, where there are high rates of incidence of the insect, which increases the danger of contagion during the months of July and August, Calviño said.

As part of the fight against Aedes aegypti, priority is also given to active surveys to detect symptoms such as fever and persistent tiredness, typical of dengue fever, through household interviews and respecting the biosecurity measures of the first stage of the COVID-19 recovery phase, Calviño added.

Holguín has a vector incidence rate of 0.90, which means that one of every 100 homes is at risk of infestation, so it is extremely important to see a doctor immediately if you feel unwell, the directive said.

The province also has the Mario Gutiérrez polyclinic ward, known as La Plaquita, and an area of the Calixto García Polytechnic Institute, which are authorized to receive these cases and admit them, respectively, Calviño said.