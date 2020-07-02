Hotel Almirante gets ready to start operations in Holguin

It is located next to one of the best beaches in Cuba and stands out for its impressive architecture, a mixture of high comfort and modernity. This is how the Almirante Hotel grew in the spa of Guardalavaca in the province of Holguín.

It will be the only five-star hotel of the Cubanacán hotel group on the entire north coast of eastern Cuba. With 514 rooms it will allow to enter strongly in the international market in a third phase of recovery after the Covid-19.



The construction work has reached its final stage, and completion by the end of this year will allow for an eventual start of operations.



Yitsy Hernandez, deputy director of the facility, says the work is approximately 90 percent complete, with the completion of a key area, which includes the main block, plus two residential blocks, as well as service areas with buffet, restaurants and snack bars. In a second stage, the actual floor, with its swimming pool, and service areas, plus another block of rooms, will be completed.



The new hotel will also have a Spa, a water park and a VIP bar, at the top of the main building. Not only does it raise the quality standards of the country's tourist options, but it also marks the continuity of a development strategy for the sector on the Holguin coast.

This is confirmed by Yaima Suárez, sub-delegate of MINTUR in Holguín: "it is an opportunity to explore new market segments and potential clients not only from Canada but also from Europe, who are looking for new facilities, high comfort, good service and varied offer. In addition, it will show the world what is being done in the territory in terms of tourism processes".



As in the rest of the hotel and non-hotel facilities on the island, it is committed to gradually reopening to tourism, with the fulfillment of strict health protocols . The Admiral will rise, at the height of its five stars, as one of the most attractive tourist options in the eastern part of Cuba.

With information from Al día