Back from Holguín Popular Camp offers

The reopening of the five camping facilities in the province of Holguin, as part of the measures of the first stage of recovery after Covid-19, will allow during the summer season that some 20,200 vacationers / day enjoy this form of tourism under the fulfillment of health and safety protocols established by the Ministry of Public Health in accordance with the current epidemiological situation that still affects the country.

Although it was decided to resume the activities of Campismo Popular, of the 540 existing capacities in the territory, at this time, only 60 percent of them are marketed, said José Luis Ramírez Silva, commercial specialist of this company of the leisure industry.

It means - he added - that only 326 rooms will be available in each rotation, of which the largest number in Villa Playa Blanca (116) and Silla de Gibara (102), the rest in Villa Cromita (44), Rio Cabonico (22) and the Complejo Nautico Vaquero (22).

Nevertheless, in spite of these limitations of occupation in the municipalities of Frank País, Antilla and Banes, investments are being made in four new camping bases in beach areas that will soon be able to be exploited, thus increasing the capacity, although with the particularity of the camping houses.

Despite the reduction of vacationers this year due to the consequences of the SARS CoV-2 pandemic, the current campsites in this eastern region offer an attractive and economical recreational option next to nature to enjoy with the family after an extended period of confinement at home



Campismo Popular ensures the protection of vacationers, no recreational activities are developed that lead to crowding, the pools operate at 50 percent of their capacity and in collective areas physical distance between clients is required; it also guarantees the required disinfection of surfaces and clinical-epidemiological surveillance with health personnel 24 hours a day.

During the break in services to the public, maintenance and repair work was carried out in order to improve customer service and satisfaction.

The sale of reservations began on June 18 with the expansion of its itinerant marketing network. Accommodation in campsites is available all year round.