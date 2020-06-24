In Holguin sale of tabloid with measures for post-COVID-19 phases

A total of 40,800 tabloids with the measures designed for each of the three phases of the post-COVID-19 recovery stage are sold in the network of units and sales points of Correos de Cuba in the province of Holguín.

According to the information provided by Ana Rosa Almaguer, specialist in public relations of the entity, until this Tuesday, 4,577 of this document were sold. This document allows the population to be updated on how to act in each moment of the recovery and what measures to implement from each job, home and community to contribute to the banishment of the lethal coronavirus from our environment until the total return to normality.

The document specifies that the start of recovery and the declaration of each of the phases is subject to compliance with five health indicators: the incidence rate, the reproductive rate, the active cases, the number of positives with a known source of infection in the last 15 days and the events of local transmission of the disease.



Since June 18, 13 of the 15 Cuban provinces began to recover, while the incorporation of Matanzas will be effective as of this Tuesday after its approval by the highest authorities of the government on this day.

In this way, all Cuban provinces except the capital will go through the first phase.



With the return to the new normality, the Cuban protocol allows in the first moment, the opening with limitations of activities like the transport, the hospital consultations, legal services and gastronomy.